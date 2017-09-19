Related Stories Former Deputy Minister of Power and Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor has accused government of worsening the plight of Ghanaians even though they promised to make it better.



According to him, the NPP promised to reduce fuel prices but months into their election, nothing has been done and this is making Ghanaians suffer.



“Fuel prices this year have gone up more than five times, contrary to the promises made by the NPP last year that President Mahama was wicked and a devil hence the fuel prices, and so they will reduce it when voted for. In April, there was 15 per cent increment in fuel prices. The Energy Sector Levy that we introduced, they described it as obnoxious and said they will remove it but when they came, they are continuing with the levy. Ghanaians listened more to your promises and voted for you and so they should fulfil those promises.



“Ghanaians are suffering and we (NDC) are really getting calls from Ghanaians and so when it goes on like this, we will act on it. The options are many, there are a lot of options under the constitution and so in the coming days we will roll out our programmes to demonstrate our frustration,” he said while speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5FM, Tuesday.





Free SHS policy



Jinapor is also wondering why the ruling government are rejoicing over the implementation of the free SHS policy when parents are suffering in taking their wards to school.



According to him because fuel prices are high, even though there is the free SHS parents of students attending day schools are suffering with high transportation fares due to high fuel prices.



“This is what we call robbing Peter to pay Paul. The essence of Free SHS is to reduce the burden of Ghanaians, but if you introduce Free SHS yet you increase prices of fuel resulting in high cost of transport fares what have you done? It means the fees you have taken care of will now go into paying for my child’s transport if he is a day student.”



He added: “On the average, you are spending about GH1.50 everyday on transport fares, multiply that by 360 and check whether this and the Free SHS which of them consumes your income more? Clearly, you can’t rob Peter to pay Paul and say that the sufferings have gone down with the implementation of Free SHS. We all want the wellbeing of Ghanaians and so you can give all kinds of names including Free SHS . . . but the bottom line is, if you are a worker, ask yourself whether your living condition is improving. Is your purchasing power improving? Your light bills, your transport, are they improving? Life is not all about Free SHS, electricity bill is a problem, telephone bill is a problem, transport fares are problems, food and health are problems. And so we shouldn’t reduce the problems of Ghana to Free SHS, we should look at the combined effect of problems affecting Ghanaians.”



