LPG Ready To Offer Constructive Criticism — Akpaloo

In line with this he gave the assurance that the LPG had positioned itself to offer good governance practices and constructive criticism on behalf of the good people of Ghana.



He has, therefore, stressed that the honeymoon period enjoyed by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is over.



He said having been in government over the last eight months, it was appropriate to scrutinise the NPP’s activities and how it was utilising the public purse for the good of the nation.



In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra, Mr Akpaloo declared: “It is now time to hold the NPP government to account and draw its attention to the everyday needs and aspirations of the people and society.”



He said the LPG, as a party, was satisfied that the NPP was working hard to fulfil its key campaign promises, including the implementation of the free senior high school (SHS) education, one- district, one- factory, planting for food and jobs, as well as starting the public registration of Ghana Card in November.



LPG philosophy



The LPG, formerly Independent People’s Party (IPP), is part of the African Liberal Network and Liberal International which promotes liberalism as a philosophy.



IPP, it will be recalled, was unable to take part in the December 7, 2016 general election because its presidential candidate, Mr Akpaloo, was disqualified because the number of subscribers to his forms did not meet the Electoral Commission’s (EC) requirements, while three subscribers supported the nomination of another candidate in breach of the election regulations.



The EC also indicated that the subscribers on his forms had different signatures, thereby raising questions as to the authenticity of the signatures.



LPG’s core mandate



Mr Akpaloo said that the core mandate of the LPG was putting people first through technology.



Under an LPG government, Mr Akpaloo said free education, powered by technology, would become the party’s top priority agenda.



He stressed on the need for Ghanaians to embrace technology and innovation as a way to ensure rapid development as well as continuous improvement in the standard of living.



“These are aggressive and ambitious goals, which demand well-thought-out strategies to implement,” he stated.



He disclosed that the party’s mobilisation drive had attracted a lot of people to come on board to form a stronger force for the 2020 general election.