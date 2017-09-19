Free SHS: Kennedy Agyapong Advises Nana Addo...

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has stated that no Senior High School (SHS) head teacher or teacher deserves to be motivated for discharging their duties.



He believes since the teachers are being paid, lack of motivation should not force a teacher to sabotage government’s fee SHS policy.



The outspoken politician asked the government and the Ministry of Education not to spare head teachers found guilty.



He pleaded with the Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to keep close watch on how things are done in the schools and to act firmly to punish or sack those found to have flouted the guidelines.



“Nana Addo has done very well for our country by implementing the free SHS. But my only plea to government and the education ministry is to keep on sacking all head teachers who are bent on sabotaging the free SHS” he stressed. Mr Agyapong’s comments follows the dismissal of two Head teachers and the interdiction of nine others for allegedly extorting monies from students in spite of the roll out of the Free SHS.



A total of nine others were interdicted, Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwaah, announced at a press conference on Thursday.



But speaking on Adom TV Tuesday, the outspoken MP indicated that the free SHS policy would bring great blessing to the country thus saboteurs will be cursed by God.



Praising President Akufo-Addo for the bold decision to implement the policy, Mr Agyapong said by this he (Akufo Addo) had established himself as one of the great leaders in Africa.



Ken Agyapong indicated that, Ghanaians will never forgive any SHS head mistress or master who attempts to undermine it. “You decided to be a teacher or even a head teacher and you are being paid and so why should extort monies from students. You don’t need any motivation as a teacher because you chose to become a teacher” he cried.



Kennedy Agyapong noted that inasmuch as the policy has come as a relief to parents across the country, they should spend wisely to ensure their children go to the university.



“Parents are not relieved because government is making education free students in the country. But my advice to all parents is not to waste that money but rather save them cater for their university education” he said.