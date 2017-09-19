AG 'Eyes' Woyome's Kokomlemle Residence To Defray Ghc51.2m Debt 

|
Valuation officers, accompanied by armed security operatives Tuesday morning went to the Kokomlemle residence of businessman, Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome to value the Accra property, which is located near Caprice.
The team also went to his other homes at Abelemkpe and Trasaco, all in Accra to value the properties, Graphic Online gathers.
The move followed a court warrant dated September 13, 2017.
The valuation officers had been detailed by the Attorney General as part of processes to help retrieve the Ghc51.2million Mr Woyome owes the state.
Graphic Online gathers that Mr Woyome was not convinced by the reason given by the security officers and expressed concern about how the warrant was secured considering the courts were on vacation.
|Source: Daily Graphic
