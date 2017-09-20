Stop The Secret Way Of Fuel Price Increment – John Jinapor To Gov't

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor has asked the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the ruling government to stop the secretive way of increasing fuel prices.



He said government must leave up to its responsibilities and be open to Ghanaians instead of increasing fuel prices without notifying Ghanaians.



“This idea of clandestinely increasing fuel prices is most unfortunate. If you increase fuel prices please communicate that so that there wouldn’t be ambiguity…when people make promises whilst in opposition, they can’t just come to government and say that look forget about it. They promised to take off all those taxes and we have the records so let them take off those taxes…I went to the pump today (Tuesday), and realized there is an increment. NPA and government must come out clear on what is happening" he said in an interview on Citi Eyewitness news, Tuesday.



According to him, some drivers have already started increasing their prices and so “the government must leave up to its responsibilities and ensure that it protects the Ghanaian interest and does what is right…just leave by your promise...cushion Ghanaians because the suffering is becoming too much"