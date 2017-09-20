Protect My Human Rights - Woyome To Pez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Businessman, Alfred Woyome has made an appeal to the government to protect his human rights, hours after some military men reportedly besieged his Trassaco residence over the ¢51.2 million wrongfully paid to him.



He said his situation presents President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with an opportunity to live up to his much-touted human rights credentials.



"The President did not come through coup d'etat [so] he should rein in on his people," the National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier told Joy News Tuesday.



The state has been pursuing Mr Woyome since 2014 to refund the ¢51.2 million he received through a judgment debt.



Ghana's apex court had ruled the NDC financier had no valid contract with the state to deserve judgment debt. Mr Woyome was asked to pay back the money paid him but he has been hopping from one international court to the other to seek an arbitration.



The last court he petitioned was the International Commerce Chamber Court (ICC), which threw out the businessman's arbitration case last month.



But his case at the African Court on Human and People's Rights is progressing steadily, lawyers for Mr Woyome have said.



The presence of the police and military contingent at the businessman's home was to allow officers from the Lands Commission to value his Trassaco residence. The Supreme Court in a letter dated September 13, requested the Lands Commission to value some four properties belonging to the debtor [Mr Woyome].



They include House No. 16B,6th Street at Tesano, one residential property at Kpehe and two residential properties at Trassaco, all in Accra.



But Mr Woyome wants government to protect his human rights against those who wants to abuse them because his case is still pending at the African Court.



"If the executive is doing this alone [then] it is up to something but getting the judiciary involved raises serious human rights issues under this regime," he said.



He said he has not done anything to disobey the orders given by the country's apex court to deserve the maltreatment being meted out to him.



"If the Constitution still gives me rights to seek justice until alI those avenues have been exhausted, nobody should disrespect my human rights," he said.