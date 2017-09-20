Mahama Off To Europe; Will Not Take Part In Walk Tomorrow

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama yesterday left Ghana for Europe to honour some international assignments.



Though no official information has been issued on this, the Former President said at the Unity walk in Tamale a few days ago he would be out of the country on international engagements at the time the NDC’s walk in Accra takes place. His departure yesterday for Europe means he will definitely not be part of tomorrow’s walk in Accra. He was accompanied by his wife, Lordina.



A handful of persons within the NDC have made all sorts of noise about the Former President’s participation in the Tamale walk. They have held it amounts to the Former President campaigning to be elected flagbearer of the NDC for the 2020 elections. This they claim gives him an unfair advantage over those who want to contest too for same position.



Interestingly, those being touted as aspiring 2020 flagbearers of the party were not debarred form the programme.



Another irony is that while the supporters of these wannabes claim it is wrong for the Former president to campaign (granted without admitting that he was campaigning), the wannabes themselves have been campaigning on a daily basis to woo members of the NDC to their cause.



What is more, theirs supporters have written all kinds of scandalous articles which they post on social media demonizing the Former President.



Ironically, any time the Former President’s loyalist hit back, the supporters of eh wannabes begin to shout form roof tops that the Mahama loyalists are not thinking of party unity.



Despite the obvious since the NDC’s defeat in the December 7, 2016 elections, Former President Mahama has refused to point accusing fingers at others. He has on a number of occasion’s rather said he takes the blame of the party’s defeat and called for unity and reorganization to enable the party return to power in the 2020 election.