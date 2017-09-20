I Can't Solve Everyone's Problem - Kennedy Agyepong

Kennedy Agyepong Related Stories Thousands of people made their way to the compound of Ghanaian media giants Multimedia to receive gifts from outspoken legislator Kennedy Agyapong.



The Assin Central Member of Parliament was on Adom TV's 'Badwam' showon Tuesday and took the pain to attend to the problems of numerous Ghanaians, while endeavoring to solve the ones he could.



According to the lawmaker, it has become a routine exercise for him to be approached by people in need whenever he is at public places.



He revealed that he is always met by a large crowed who are either in need of educational, financial or health breakthroughs.



Speaking to Joy News, Mr Agyapong said: "I am under pressure and anytime I am coming over for the show and I have to psyche myself that I am going attend to a lot of people. I am not comfortable meeting them because it is not all the problems that I can solve."



He added that he has a way of discerning genuine people in need from others who are only trying to extort money from him.



He however admitted that "it was not easy" trying to solve the problems of many people, while advising prospective approaches to share their plights with the MPs in their various communities.



“Everybody bringing their problems to me is not good for my health. It has not been easy for me and it is not only here but my station as well.



“Parliament is one place I don’t want to go in the morning. The moment I get there they surround my car with a lot of problems."



Despite the criticisms that usually comes his way, Kennedy Agyapong is known to be a very generous man and has been involved in bailing out many Ghanaians who' find themselves in need.