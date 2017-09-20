Akufo-Addo Influenced CID Report- NDC Communicator

Kwaku Boahen Related Stories DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen has described the report clearing the two deputy chiefs of staff, Francis Asenso and Samuel Jinapor as being a deliberate ploy to cover up the corrupt activities at the presidency.



According to him, he burst into laughter immediately he heard about the report which cleared allegations of thievery against the two deputy chiefs of staff. He alleged that the president called to inform the Director of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to disregard the investigations.



“I know this is an attempt by the President to cover up. Akufo-Addo called the CID boss to inform him to disregard the whole issue,” he alleged.



Speaking on Agoo TV’s Yensempa show hosted by Obaasima Serwaa Akoto, he said he had never come across any situation where the police or CID had organised a press conference to clear someone after an investigation without forwarding the case to court.



His statements followed the release of a statement by the CID of the Ghana Police Service and described the allegations made by A-Plus against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff as being unsubstantiated.



Musician and NPP sympathiser Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-plus some weeks ago in a post on his Facebook page accused the two Deputy Chiefs Of Staff as being corrupt and thieves.



His comments earned him an invitation to the CID of the Ghana Police Service to provide evidence of his allegations against the duo who perform their duty at the presidency.