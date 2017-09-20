We Are Ready For NDC's Unity Walk - Police

Related Stories The Accra Regional Police Command says they have prepared adequately for the NDC's unity walk scheduled for tomorrow 21st September, 2017.



In a press release signed by ASP Afia Tenge of the Public Affairs Unit of the Police Head quarters and copied to Peacefmonline.com, they are asking members of the public to cooperate with the police and the members for a successful event.



"Following discussions with the organizers of the event, it has been agreed that the walk will begin from Obra Spot- through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue- towards Farisco Traffic Lights- to- cocobod- through- UTC- to the General Post Office on the Atta Mills High Street and finally end at the Atrs Centre.



"In view of this , the public, especially those within the communities mentioned above are entreated to cooperate with the police and the members for a successful event," the relaese stated.