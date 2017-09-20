FULL AUDIO: Kweku Baako's Submission On Sept 21 & August 4 Proposed Holidays

Related Stories FOUNDERS DAY: NDC Didn’t Canvass National Consensus...Akufo-Addo Sincere But, – Baako

President Akufo-Addo's decision to propose a legislation to Parliament to designate 4th August as FOUNDERS DAY, and 21st September as KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY; both of which will be observed as public holidays.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peacefm's flagship programme, "Kokrokoo", Mr Baako held the view that Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah does not need a statutory public holiday in his memory.



He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the "only founder of the modern state of Ghana", in his opinion is Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who remains a "global icon".



"Kwame Nkrumah does not need a day, a statutory public holiday in his memory. He doesn’t need it," he aded.



Kweku Baako, who is the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, also stated that he had problems with late President Mills decision to make Nkrumah’s birthday a public holiday in 2010, without trying to build a consensus among Ghanaians knowing very well that it was a controversial subject.



