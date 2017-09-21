Dr. Opuni Will Soon Be Prosecuted - Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories The governing NPP’s resolve to prosecute former government officials who allegedly engaged in corrupt activities seems to be gaining momentum and will soon see the light of day if comments by one of its outspoken members are anything to go by.



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has stated that government has concluded investigations of some former government officials and final work is being done on their dockets before calling them to court.



Kennedy Agyapong emphatically mentioned former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Kwabena Opuni as one of the five to be prosecuted as soon as background work is completed.



Some members of the past administration have been accused of engaging in some underhand dealings that led to colossal financial loss to the state and must answer for their actions and inactions.



Speaking on his Net 2 TV’s morning show “National Agenda” on Wednesday, the Assin Central lawmaker stressed that he is "aware the CID have concluded their investigations and are ready with dockets that will be forwarded to the court for the prosecution to begin. I know for a fact that Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni is one of the five past officials."



He, however, declined to mention the names of the others but was optimistic that the laws will take its course and no one speak out of ignorance.



“I can state categorically that some documents for the prosecution of some corrupts NDC officials are ready. I know of Opuni’s own and some five others. I know all these documents are ready and are in the custody of the CID and I can assure you that they will not go scot free” he said.



