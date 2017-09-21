Related Stories The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Ghanaians to use the occasion of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day for reflection and introspection on their individual contributions towards the growth and development of the country.



In a statement to mark the day, which falls on Thursday, September 21 and is a public holiday, the NPP further called on Ghanaians to be inspired by the virtues and ideals of the nation's Founding Fathers, including Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and renew their patriotic commitment to the national cause.



Below is the full statement:



STATEMENT BY THE NPP ON THE OCCASION OF KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION



Today, undoubtedly, signifies an important day in the political history of our country, especially in respect of our independence struggle. It is the day on which, one of the greatest Ghanaians of all times, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, was born. Nkrumah, as we all know, was a colossus in our Independence struggle and eventually became Ghana's first President.



And so, as the nation commentates this important day, which has been christened, KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY and observed as a Public Holiday, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is pleased to join the rest of Africa and the world to wish Ghana, a happy commemorative anniversary in honour of one of the country's Founding Fathers, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah of blessed memory.



The party also commends His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo for designating this day solely for the remembrance of the life and enviable achievements of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and also, for proposing a legislation to Parliament to enact a law for this purpose rather than resorting to an Executive fiat, which has always been the case.



Finally, the NPP wishes to use this occasion to call on Ghanaians to be inspired by the virtues and ideals of the nation's Founding Fathers, including the great Nkrumah and renew their patriotic commitment to our national cause. Today should therefore not only be a day for celebration but also for reflection and introspection on our individual contributions towards the growth and development of our motherland.



Once again, happy memorial day celebration to all Ghanaians and Africans for that matter.



Thank you.



...Signed...











