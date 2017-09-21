Today’s CPP Is A Sell-Out – Samia Nkrumah Laments On Her Dad's Birthday

Related Stories The Convention People’s Party (CPP) of today is not Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s party, former Chairperson of the political party, Samia Yaba Nkrumah has said.



According to the daughter of Dr Nkrumah, unseen forces have infiltrated the party, stifling the work of those genuinely fighting to uphold the ideals of the celebrated first President and visionary, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



She made this revelation during an interview on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Founders Day.



She explained that she, like a few others within CPP tried but failed at returning the former vibrant party to its roots due to the “strong forces” within the party leadership that thwarted their efforts.



Madam Nkrumah alleged that the party had been hijacked by the National Democratic Party (NDC) for long, claiming interest in Nkrumaist ideologies.



Not only that, the former CPP Chairperson and MP for Jomoro, also chided the (P)NDC for selling state assets, a move she said was contradictory to the very ideology the NDC so eloquently claim to support.



She expressed disappointment that the CPP in each political regime was sold out to the highest bidder, hindering its progress.



However, she was hopeful there will be a change through the young generation who have developed interest in Nkrumah’s ideals after reading about him.



Madam Nkrumah was confident that returning to the ideals of the first President would bring Ghana the development it deserves.



Making reference to the Free SHS programme, she said, the excitement of Ghanaians over the programme is a testament that his father, who first conceived the plan in the 1960s, was a true visionary.



She urged that a national vision and plan be put in place to guide the policy and government activity in spite of changing political regimes.