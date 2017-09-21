Free SHS: Help Akufo Addo Make It Successful – Onzy Nkrumah Appeals

Related Stories Dr Onzy Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has commended President Akufo-Addo for the implementation of the Free SHS policy.



“I congratulated him when he first came up with this. By the way, all the policies of Kwame Nkrumah are available to be copied, plagiarised and abused, and so Nana Akufo-Addo should use all of them not just that one on free education. Free education was one of the pillars of my father, and if Nana will allow himself to use all of the ideals and the goals of Kwame Nkrumah, that will be terrific and I will support him all the way" he said.



Speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5FM, Thursday, September 21 on the occasion of the celebration of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday, Onzy added that the Free SHS programme should be supported by all to succeed.



“We are brothers, we have to love ourselves as much as we can, so we can really be able to manage our own affairs not our own downfall. When we are divided, we are unable to do it but when we are together we can do it and I will pray for that (SHS). The Free SHS is absolutely a necessity, it is overdue. I think even with the overthrow of Nkrumah, the people should have continued it. Can we really afford not to educate our people? No …So I think this is a step in the right direction.”