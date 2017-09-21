PHOTOS: NDC Solidarity March On Founders Day

Related Stories Hundreds of supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday embarked on a solidarity march to commemorate the Founder’s Day celebration of the birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the Founder and first President of the Republic of Ghana.



Below are some of the pictures









Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.