PHOTOS: NDC Solidarity March On Founders Day
 
21-Sep-2017  
Hundreds of supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday embarked on a solidarity march to commemorate the Founder’s Day celebration of the birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the Founder and first President of the Republic of Ghana.

Below are some of the pictures
 





 
 
