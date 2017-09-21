VIDEO: NDC Embarks On Solidarity March In Protest Against August 4 Founders' Day

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has embarked on a Solidarity March in protest against August 4 Founders' Day.



Scores of the party members and sympathizers marched through the streets of Nima, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, UTC and to the Community Center before reaching up at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.



Addressing the party after the march was their National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy who noted that the party will "team up with all progressive forces and all well-meaning Ghanaians to resist the Danquah clique to impose their family history on Ghana".



"The NDC serves notice that should President Akufo-Addo and the clique succeed in cancelling the September 21st as Founders' Day celebration of Osagyeo, the party reserves the right to restore the day as such when God willing, it assumes office in 2020", he further stressed.



