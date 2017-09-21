NDC Attributes 2016 Defeat To Biometric Register; Plans To Ditch It

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will scrap its biometric membership register to pave way for re-registration.



According to the Greater Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Ade Coker, the plan to ditch the biometric system is to bring sanity into the party’s register.



Speaking at the party’s unity walk in Accra on Thursday, Mr Coker attributed one of the causes of the party’s defeat in the 2016 election to the biometric register.



“We are now going to ensure that the biometric registration which contributed to our downfall is going to scrapped and a better system put in place so that the true NDC people will be identified,” he said.



Welcoming the news, the Greater Accra Regional Campaign Coordinator of the party, Mr Sylvester Mensah said the decision by the executives to review the biometric register would bring credibility to the register.



He said in an interview on Accra-based radio station, Citi FM that, the current welcomes decision register is ridden with errors and problems which need to be addressed before the party begins internal elections.



“Of course we have had difficulties with the integrity of our register. We have evidence of individuals whose membership of the NDC is doubtful on the register. We have had complaints from people to the effect that their names have been omitted from the register. So it is a fact that the register has challenges so there is a need for some work to be done on this register,” he said.