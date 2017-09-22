The Last Time I Met Rawlings Was In 1979 – Kweku Baako

Related Stories Editor In Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says the last time he met former president Jerry John Rawlings was way back 1979.



The iconic journalist told Kwami Sefa-Kayi On Peace FM last Wednesday that he has never crossed path or seen the NDC founder since October 1979.



“Do you know the last time I met Jerry Rawlings or in interacted with him was October 1979?” he said. “It was after the (AFRC) handing over. I went to his house at Sankara. Since that time I have never met or seen or interacted with him anywhere.”



Mr. Baako continued that as much as he detests how Mr. Rawlings does his politics, he still like his personality. “Jerry was my friend. I still like him (Rawlings) as a person, socially. He is a fantastic gentleman. It’s rather his politics that I detest,” he added.





