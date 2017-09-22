Related Stories A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is accusing former Kumasi Mayor under Mahama led NDC government, Kojo Bonsu of master-minding the recent heckling of Gabby Asare Otchere Darko in far away USA.



Former NPP Constituency Organizer for Manhyia Mr Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta claims intelligence reports attest to his claims.



“We received the intelligence report that Kojo Bonsu was going to organize such an exercise so it was not surprising when we saw it. It is sad that Ghanaians resident in USA will do that to their own president and his entourage”, he stated.



Recounting on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning what actually occured, Mr. Ofori-Atta hinted the demonstration was instigated by elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), asserting that they have audio recordings of which there were plans to make the likes of Appiah Stadium, a known serial caller of the party to front the demonstration.



“Appiah Stadium was supposed to have led the demonstration in US but he was refused a visa. I know what I am talking about because we have Appiah Stadium on tape mentioning names of people behind Gabby Otchere-Darko’s harassment and Kojo Bonsu is named as among the people who wanted Appiah Stadium to lead the demonstration”, he added.



Mr. Ofori-Atta stressed that the former Kumasi Major who organized the NDC unity walk in Tamale is among the people who organized the demonstration in USA to denigrate President Akufo Addo and his entourage.



He bemoaned the trend of politicking in the country saying whiles the President was out canvassing for support from investors, the NDC is seriously scheming to run him down to look bad before international leaders.



A viral video on social media captures the private legal practitioner, Gabby Otchere-Darko being hooted at by aggrieved demonstrators accusing him of corrupt acts.



Mr. Otchere Darko is seen walking off together with Samuel Atta Mensah but the demonstrators who followed him, continued to hurl invectives at them.



A group calling itself, “The Save Mahama Campaign” on Thursday, September 21st 2017 at the Dag Hammarskjold Plaza East at the 47th and 1st street, staged the demonstration themed; “Ghana is not safe under Nana Addo’s government”.