NPP Applauds President For Celebrating Nkrumah

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for setting aside September 21 as a day to remember solely the life and enviable achievements of Ghana’s first President and leader Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



The Akufo-Addo led government has come under a barrage of attacks from the leading opposition National Democratic Congress for changing the designation of the day from Founder’s Day to Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.



In a statement signed by the acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, he indicated that government had rather shown a greater commitment to celebrating Ghana’s first President by proposing that Parliament enact a law to enshrine the day in history.



The move by the government is a departure from what used to be the practice under its predecessor NDC administration that resorted to executive fiats to declare the day as a public holiday.



According to the acting NPP scribe, the day had become a significant part of Ghana’s history ,especially, when it comes to the Independence struggle of the nation.



“It is the day on which, one of the greatest Ghanaians of all times, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, was born. Nkrumah, as we all know, was a colossus in our Independence struggle and eventually became Ghana's first President,” he emphasized.



The NPP has therefore called on Ghanaians to be inspired by the virtues and ideals of the nation's founding fathers including the great Nkrumah and renew their patriotic commitment to the national cause.



“Today should therefore not only be a day for celebration but also for reflection and introspection on our individual contributions towards the growth and development of our motherland,” the statement said.