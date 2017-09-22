Fake People Using Nkrumah’s Name To Make Money-Ex-MP

Related Stories Former member of Parliament (MP) in the First Republic, Madam Lucy Anin, has stated that the suppression of followers of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s ideologies has led to the poor performance of the country’s economy in recent times.



According to her, Ghana’s former military leaders suppressed the followers of Dr Nkrumah to kill his ideologies and divide the country.



She added that Ghana’s problems started after the first military coup in 1966, and accused the coup makers of “stealing from the State.”



Speaking to the DAILY HERITAGE on the sidelines of the book launch of Dr Nkrumah’s ‘Dark Days’ in Ghana yesterday, the first female MP from the Brong Ahafo Region expressed disappointment in how people use the name of the country’s first President to acquire wealth rather than implementing his ideologies.



“There are people claiming they are Nkrumahists but I can tell you they don’t believe in Nkrumah’s ideologies. They are just destroying the name of Nkrumah and using it to make money.



“Nkrumah had friends all over the world and they have taken the opportunity to contact those people to make money but they should know that Nkrumah never dies,” he told the paper.



Madam Anin was of the view that the country would be stagnant in growth if it fails to implement Dr Nkrumah’s ideologies.



“So far as they don’t continue Nkrumah’s vision, we will be left behind in development. Nkrumah’s vision was to make us independent in all aspects of our lives and control our own resources.



“If they had continued with the vision of the man rather than the divestiture approach of governing, Ghana would have been a better place,” she said.



Nkrumah was a wonderful leader



Describing him as a selfless and patriotic leader, Madam Anin said Ghana was blessed to have Dr Nkrumah as the leader of a country at a particular time.



According to her, it would be difficult for the country to find a leader like Dr Nkrumah, saying “if you are not patriotic you can’t rule efficiently.



“You are selling state property without thinking of making the country independent from the influence of foreigners. Our leaders have sold our property to foreigners, something that Dr Nkrumah was fighting against,” she mentioned.



Book launch



The Kwame Nkrumah Pan-African Centre (KNAC) launched the book to commemorate the 108th birthday of Dr Nkrumah.



The book, which is titled ‘Dark Days in Ghana’ is one of the many books written by Ghana’s first President.



Speaking at the event, Madam Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Dr Nkrumah and President of KNAC urged the youth to read the exact words of his father to ascertain the truth about him.



“It will be proper to read about the man, read his own words and not what people are saying about him,” she stated.