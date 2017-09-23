ITLOS Ruling: NDC Pays Tribute To Atta Mills, Mahama

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated the governments of Ghana and La Cote d’Ivoire for ensuring that the maritime boundary dispute was settled amicably.



But it said " we would be remiss" if we don't pay tribute to late President John Evans Atta Mills and former President John Mahama.



A statement signed by its National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy said: "we would be remiss if we did not pay tribute to the late President John Evans Atta Mills who foresaw the danger that a prolonged maritime border dispute posed for the development and security of our two sister countries and West Africa. Prof Mills established the permanent Maritime Border Secretariat...we acknowledge President Mahama’s courage in launching the ITLOS case despite concerns that this could be misinterpreted by our neighbours as a hostile act and that Ghana could lose the case at ITLOS. President Mahama recognised that protracted bilateral negotiations posed greater danger to our bilateral relations than a swift, conclusive, impartial, and authoritative ITLOS ruling. He resisted pressure to withdraw the case and maintained support for the ITLOS process until the judges retired to write their judgements last year".



Read full statement below





NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS STATEMENT ON THE RULING OF INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL FOR THE LAW OF THE SEA IN THE MARITIME BORDER DELIMITATION BETWEEN GHANA AND LA COTE D’IVOIRE



The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) this morning delimited the maritime border between Ghana and la Cote d’Ivoire. Substantially the court confirmed Ghana’s historical position – a legal victory for Ghana. The NDC congratulates the judges of the Special Chamber on their comprehensive and clear analysis of the issues and on a fair ruling. We congratulate the governments of Ghana and of La Cote d’Ivoire for seeing this dispute through peaceably and in a brotherly spirit. We also congratulate the Ghanaian legal and technical team and their support staff of their hard and very impressive work.



The ITLOS ruling also represents a victory for pan-African collaboration, diplomacy, and international rule of law. Our two countries have managed a potentially divisive and even explosive dispute with great calm, maturity, and wisdom. We can now put this dispute behind us and look forward to many years of continued collaboration in shipping, fishing, oil and gas and other subsea resource development between our countries.



We would be remiss if we did not pay tribute to the late President John Evans Atta Mills who foresaw the danger that a prolonged maritime border dispute posed for the development and security of our two sister countries and West Africa. Prof Mills established the permanent Maritime Border Secretariat. He tasked the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, to resource MBS so it could attract and deploy Ghanaian expertise and develop our national strategy for resolving the dispute.



We acknowledge President Mahama’s courage in launching the ITLOS case despite concerns that this could be misinterpreted by our neighbours as a hostile act and that Ghana could lose the case at ITLOS. President Mahama recognised that protracted bilateral negotiations posed greater danger to our bilateral relations than a swift, conclusive, impartial, and authoritative ITLOS ruling. He resisted pressure to withdraw the case and maintained support for the ITLOS process until the judges retired to write their judgements last year.



The NDC is proud to have played a leadership role in securing this legal victory and securing these important resources for the country.



Long Live Ghana!

Long Live la Cote d’Ivoire!



Signed



Sir Dr Kofi Poturphy

National Chairman

Saturday,23rd September,2017