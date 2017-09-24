Ghana Will One Day Have A Female President – Akufo Addo Predicts

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana will one day have a female president.



Addressing this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York City, Akufo-Addo said he together with his other African Heads of State are committed to waging war against gender inequality on the continent to ensure that women are given equal treatment as their male counterparts.



“I am equally committed to ensuring access to a minimum of secondary education to every girl in Ghana, a policy that has already begun to work. I am equally committed to mobilising support towards ending child marriage in Ghana and on the whole of the African continent. Together we can achieve gender equality, empower women and also achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and one day, we are going to have the first female President of Ghana”, the President said



The Global Citizen Festival



The Global Citizen Festival is organized by the Global Poverty Project and its current creative director is Coldplay lead vocalist, Chris Martin. The Global Citizen Festival is part of a movement to end extreme poverty by contributing to charity acts on the website, including watching videos and signing petitions, fans can get free tickets to the festival. In addition, the organizers strive to make the event “global” by live-streaming events in public locations.



Since 2015, the goals of the festival have been closely aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, a “set of seventeen aspirational “Global Goals” to accomplish by the year 2030. The Global Citizen Music Festival was first held in New York City on September 29, 2012.