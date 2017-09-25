Ex Prez Mahama On ITLOS Outcome...

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken pride in the favourable outcome of the maritime border impasse between Ghana and La Cote d’Ivoire at the International Tribunal for the law of the Sea (ITLOS).

He reckons that though it was difficult taking the matter to court at first given the cordial relationship between the two countries, the result makes him glad as “I received the news with great joy”. ITLOS on Saturday delivered judgement in Ghana’s favour in Hamburg, Germany after four years of litigation.



“This was a difficult decision especially considering the very excellent relations established between our two countries,” wrote the former President under whose regime the matter went to the Special Chamber of ITLOS. “Our sovereignty and our precious resources were at risk and it was necessary to take the bold but difficult decision to issue the notice of arbitration to La Cote D’Ivoire. “I am proud of the results and salute my brother President Alassane Ouatarra that we did not allow this litigation to mar the cordial relations that exists between Ghana and La Cote D’Ivoire,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.



Efforts to mediate the litigation between Mr Mahama and Mr Ouattara by former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan proved futile but the former Ghana leader expressed appreciation for the experienced diplomat’s efforts. He also thanked his presidential successor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, “for allowing the litigation to continue and for the wise decision in seeking collaboration of the former Attorney General in pursuing the case”.





