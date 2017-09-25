NDC MP Commends NPP For Free SHS

Related Stories At a time when some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expressing gloom over the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Tongu, Gabby Alexander Hottordze, has commended President Akufo-Addo and the NPP for the bold step taken to implement the flagship policy.



According to him, the policy is a laudable one and that he as an MP gives it his full support, saying, “We as NDC are never against the policy, but we were only asking for the source of the money to fund it.”



Mr. Hottordze declared, “I as MP will support every development that the NPP is bringing to Central Tongu, including the Free SHS, ‘One District, One Factory’ and many others.



He therefore cautioned his constituents and members of his party against politicising laudable government development projects. “There is no difference between the money that will come from NDC and the NPP for Ghana’s benefit. Therefore, playing party cards at this time that the NPP is ruling will not help the development agenda of Central Tongu and the country as a whole,” he averred.



The MP gave his support for the government’s programme during a town hall meeting at Adidome in the Volta Region.



The meeting, which was organised by the Information Services Department and addressed by a Deputy Information Minister, Perry Okudzeto, highlighted the various projects and programmes of the government, the concerns of the chiefs and people of the South Tongu District and ways to deal with them.



The headmaster of Mafi Kumasi Senior High Technical School, Courage Meteku, was elated with the Free SHS policy saying, “The free education has made my institution a first class school now,” as his new enrollment has jumped from 300 last year to 876 this year.



He pleaded with the government to reconsider the provision of 9 exercise books and 4 notebooks, describing them as inadequate to cover the scope of work by the students.