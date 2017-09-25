We Don't Care About Faces; Build An All-Inclusive Gov't - Nana Ofori Owusu Tells Prez

Related Stories Nana Ofori Owusu, PPP Director of Operations, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that his government is "all-inclusive", hence bringing on board people from all the political divide and potential Ghanaians to help with the governance of the country.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Nana Ofori Owusu commended the President for making a bold speech at the 72nd session of the United Nations.



The UN General Assembly which was held in New York in the United States saw in attendance various world leaders.



Delivering a speech at the Assembly, President Akufo-Addo highlighted several interventions by his government to develop the country; paramount among them was the Free Senior High School programme.



He further touched on the socio-economic and political developments in Africa and drew the world's attention to partner African countries among other salient issues.



Nana Ofori Owusu lauded the President for not cowering during the UN General Assembly but making Africa's voice being heard on the international level.



He underscored some important submissions the President made at the function saying his call for Africa to have a permanent seat at the Security Council of the UN was in the right direction.



Nana Ofori expressed resentments over the kind of treatment and reception that the Western world gives Africa saying "in the human geography of life, Africans, we have been disrespected. We don’t have respect on the international scene. As huge as Africa is, we don’t have a permanent seat. Our contribution to the world cannot be quantified”.



He insisted that Africa needs two permanent seats at UN to help drive their interest since Africa has for years been sidelined at the UN Summit.



“How many Africans are on this Security Council?” he questioned, therefore supporting the call for Africa's inclusiveness on the international level.



“We’re asking to be counted among the nations of men and women. We have no veto power. We have nothing and so now, we asking to have two permanent positions and to have veto power, and to have five non-permanent seats on the Security Council. So, we’re asking for seven seats…”



Narrowing it down to Ghana, Nana Ofori Owusu called on President Akufo-Addo to replicate the same calls he made at the UN General Assembly in the governance system of the country.



According to him, the same way the President impressed upon the world leaders to give Africa the desirable spotlight should be the "same way we’re asking for inclusiveness in governance in Ghana. You see, the two cannot be mutually exclusive. What you request, your track record must also show”



“I support you in what you have requested for Africa and Africa deserves it and it is the truth", he further said, adding that the President must also "operate an inclusive government. You must bring all on board and we must build the nation...and show that we don’t care about colors".



He appealed to the President to get rid of Articles 78 and 79 of Ghana's constitution which demand that Ministers and Deputy Ministers should be appointed from Parliament.



"We don’t care about faces. We care about the minds and the brains, and the contributions that we, as Ghanaians; we can offer to the table…You must work to get rid of this clause in the constitution that (allows you) limits you to pick all your Ministers from Parliament”, he stressed.