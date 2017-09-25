Related Stories On Saturday, September 23, 2017, Ghana emerged victor in the maritime dispute involving the country and her neighbour Cote d’Ivoire.



The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) ruled that Ghana didn't violate Cote d’Ivoire’s rights by drilling for oil in the disputed maritime area.



By unanimous decision, the Special Chamber of ITLOS rejected Cote d’Ivoire’s claim that Ghana and her coastal lines are unstable.



The ITLOS also accepted Ghana's argument of adoption of equidistance method of delimitation of maritime boundary between it and Cote d’Ivoire.



However, this victory couldn't materialize without the joint minds of great legal team involving the former Attorney General Madam Marietta Brew and incumbent Attorney General Gloria Akufo representing the country during the arbitration process.



It is therefore in this respect that the Director of Operations of the People's Progressive Party (PPP) Nana Ofori Owusu is calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to assemble "great minds" into the executive arm of government.



Commenting on the maritime case where Ghana is the ultimate winner, Nana Ofori Owusu noted that the case has opened the door for the President to utilize the best and intelligent people who are not necessarily politicians or member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in order for the nation to achieve great strides.



Nana Ofori indicated on Peace FM's flagship programme "Kokrokoo" that "there are Professors. There are practitioners in their field. They don’t want to be politicians. They just want to do their work but if we had called them to serve Ghana in the capacity of their knowledge to move the nation forward, we would all go a lot further if no one cared who gets the credit”.



To him, there's a winning formula that if the President adopts, Ghana's development will be swift and a better place it will be for all Ghanaians.



“I’ve seen a formula, which when applied; Ghana will always be a winner. This case involved politicians, lawyers, academicians, practitioners, surveyors and so forth. So, when you look at where we used the best minds that Ghana can offer and were taken to battle for us to emerge victors, then it means we have a formula. It was the formula involving politicians, lawyers, professionals, academicians, practitioners and the Ghanaian spirit that were backing this work that made us a winner.



“For Ghana to be winners, politicians, lawyers, academicians, practitioners came together to bring Ghana this victory. We have professionals with great minds who are not MPs but they can become Ministers and can help this country by bringing their minds and wisdom to bear for this country to progress”, he stated.



He however couldn't hide his delight over the outcome of the maritime dispute as he emphasized that he is "happy to be a Ghanaian. I’m proud to be a Ghanaian…The Ghanaian can do for self. It has been manifested because here was a clear case that we went for the pureness of the mind. We didn’t look at political colorization. We looked at gurus in their industry to go for this battle and have won it for Ghana”.



In his view, this should be the approach and character of the Government of Ghana to improve the economy.