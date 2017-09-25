Show Africa Respect...We Need 7 Seats At The UN Security Council!

UN Security Council Related Stories PPP Director of Operations, Nana Ofori Owusu has lambasted the United Nations (UN) for sidelining Africa on the UN Security Council.



Nana Ofori Owusu expressed bitter feelings over the treatment of the UN towards Africa, claiming the organization has not given adequate attention to African countries.



According to him, Africa has no permanent seat at the UN Security Council whereas western countries occupy five permanent seats.



This, to him, doesn't give African leaders a superior position as other world leaders to deliberate on matters affecting the world.



Nana Ofori listed China, Russia, France, United Kingdom and the United States as countries with 5 permanent seats and all that Africa enjoys at the UN Summit is being on rotational seats.



He questioned why the UN doesn't want to attach importance to Africa and so demanded that it is about time the organization counted African countries among the "nations of men and women".



He noted that the voice of Africa must be heard on the international level, hence asking "how many Africans are on this Security Council?”"



He stated emphatically that "in the human geography of life, Africans, we have been disrespected. We don’t have respect on the international scene. As huge as Africa is, we don’t have permanent seat. Our contribution to the world cannot be quantified”.



Nana Ofori therefore called on the UN to offer seven seats - two permanent and five non-permanent positions - to African countries and ensure they also have veto power in deliberations over matters of interest to Africa and the world at large.



"We have no veto power. We have nothing and so now, we asking to have two permanent positions and to have veto power, and to have five non-permanent seats on the Security Council. So, we’re asking for seven seats…” he said on Peace FM's Kokrokoo.



