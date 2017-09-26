I’ve Done Nothing Wrong – Afotey Agbo

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Katamanso, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, has denied breaching the constitution which states that “a chief shall not take part in active politics, and any chief wishing to do so must or shall abdicate his stool or skin”



Hon. Afotey Agbo was in June 2017, installed as the Caretaker Chief of Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region. He was nominated by the Head of Adwinwe Family of Katamanso, Mr Joseph Odai Laryea, to assist in playing the caretaker role following the incapacitation of his father, Nii Otu Akwate IX, who is the substantive Chief of Katamanso.



As caretaker chief, he is only expected to perform administrative functions and not to hold himself as the substantive chief of the people.



But the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC insists the MP for Katamanso is in contravention of Article 276 of the 1992 constitution.



Afotey Agbo however, is confident he has not breached the constitution.



Speaking in an interview on Kasapa news, he said he can't be described as a chief because he has not been gazzeted nor has he gone through the customary processes.



According to him, “a town or an area should have a leader at all times. I’ve just been made a leader of the area so that for instance if there’s to be any developmental project to be carried out in the area, I’ll have to direct where it should be cited. If by God’s grace the chief gets stronger and he comes back to occupy his rightful position, I’ll only remain an MP and discharge my duties accordingly.”