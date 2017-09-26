Kojo Bonsu Not Financier Of Our UN Demo Against Prez Akufo Addo And Entourage

Related Stories President of Concerned Ghanaians in US who is also a National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Mr. Kingsley Komla Motey has debunked allegations by one Richard Mensah Ofori-Atta that former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu instigated the demonstration against President Akufo Addo and his entourage.



According to him, there is nobody in Ghana or outside Ghana who can beat his or her chest out to say they gave more than $300 dollars to sponsor the demonstration against President Akufo Addo at the UN Assembly, let alone Kojo Bonsu.



The NPP former Constituency Organizer for Manhyia South earlier on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show alleged that the intelligence report they picked indicates Kojo Bonsu was going to organize such an exercise and so they were not surprised when they saw the demonstrators.



Responding to the allegation on the same platform, the President of the demonstrators insisted that the likes of Kojo Bonsu, former President Mahama and any other NDC executive were not aware of the demonstration; and to even consider contributing to help out.



“I can tell you for a fact that we held meetings on the phone; we had conference calls on the phone and we decided this is how much money we need for this and for that. People chipped in little by little as much as $50 down to $10. There is nobody in Ghana or outside Ghana who can put their hands on their chests that they gave more than $300 dollars for the demonstration, let alone Kojo Bonsu”, he asserted.



“Kojo Bonsu gave nothing and former President John Mahama and other NDC executives were not even aware of this demonstration; it is pure lie because Kojo Bonsu was not aware and he had not spoken to us at any point in time”.



“We held the meetings here among ourselves and Kojo Bonsu never called in to contribute to anything we planned to do during the demonstration”, he claimed.



He further stated that all attempts to seek audience with the president failed, hence their decision to resort to a demonstration to drive home their message to the President to address the security situation in Ghana since they are getting out hand under his watch.



"President Akufo Addo has shown he is not interested in the security affairs in Ghana which is why he has done nothing to punish the Delta Forces and the Invisible Forces who have taken the laws of the country into their hands...harrasing and beating up judges and police men without any reproach from the seat of government," he added.