NPP MP To Be Imprisoned For Contempt

Related Stories An Accra High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Berekum East, Dr Kwabena Twum Nuamah.



This follows their failure to attend court in a contempt case against him.



The MP and others were cited for contempt of court after using land guards to unlawfully develop a piece of land at Dome Pillar 2 which has been the subject of a pending court case.



According to the facts of the case, the MP and Majima Shaibu Mohammed are parties to case [suit no. LD/0332/2016, titled Jibril Mahama versus Akwesi Mensah].



The High Court last Tuesday issued an order that the MP, Dr Kwabena Twum Nuamah and his accomplice, Majima Shaibu Mohammed be arraigned on Wednesday September 27, 2017, to show cause why they should not be committed to prison for contempt.



According to the warrant, in spite of the pending suits, the respondents/contemnors are still developing the land unlawfully and in total disrespect to the authority of the courts.