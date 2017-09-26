Julius Debrah Banned From USA, UK?   

Related Stories Credible information available to ghananewsreporters.com indicates that the former Chief of Staff of former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Julius Debrah, has been banned for life from entering the United States of America.



As though this was not enough, Julius Debrah a 10-year ban has also been slapped on him, barring him from entering the United Kingdom. The 10-year ban has also been extended to 5 other European countries namely Italy, Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands.



According to a source at the US Embassy, who confirmed the story to ghananewsreporters.com, Julius Debrah was banned for life from entering the US for his role in facilitating the entry of forty-eight (48) supporters of the then ruling National Democratic Congress government (NDC) into the US, as part of government’s delegation to the 2016 United Nations General Assembly.



These 48 supporters, upon entry into the US, run away into several parts of the US, and have still not returned to Ghana till date.



The source at the US Embassy, who pleaded anonymity, told ghananewsreporters.com that “the 2016 incident was not the first time that Julius Debrah used and abused his position to facilitate entry into the USA of so-called members of Ghana’s delegation to the UN General Assembly.



In 2014, 72 members of the President Mahama’s delegation did not return to Ghana after being granted entry into the US. In 2015, 34 members of the delegation did not return to Ghana. A decision was then taken to ban him for life. So as we speak, Julius Debrah cannot enter the United States of America under any circumstance.”



The source added further that “this is not something Julius Debrah can deny. If he denies and says the story is false, then the US Embassy will have no choice but to come out with a formal statement, because it will be his credibility against the credibility of the United States of America.”



Checks conducted byghananewsreporters.com from the UK High Commission, and the Embassies of Italy, Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands, have all revealed a similar trend, with the former Chief of Staff being labelled “Notorious Julius” in diplomatic circles.



Julius Debrah’s 10-year ban from the 5 European countries and the UK is as a result of the use of his office for the purposes of “visa racketeering”, sources at the respective embassies confirmed.



“Every trip that former President John Dramani Mahama undertook was padded with high numbers of the delegation. A constant feature of the trips by the former President was the spectre of at least half of the delegation refusing to return to Ghana,” a source at the Italian Embassy told ghananewsreporters.com.



The source lamented that despite several “Note Verbale” sent by the respective embassies and high commission to former President Mahama to intervene, the activities of “Notorious Julius” continued unabated, as the numbers on presidential trips kept increasing and increasing, with a corresponding increase in members of the delegation refusing to return to Ghana.



“It is obvious that the members of the delegation who did not return to Ghana are clearly members of the ruling government. As to whether they paid monies to Julius Debrah so their names could be added to the delegation is a matter under investigation.



What is certain, however, is that he will not set foot to some European countries for a long time. I can confirm also that he has been banned for life from the USA,” the source at the Italian Embassy said.



Attempts to reach Julius Debrah for his side of the story proved futile, as he has so far refused to respond to text messages and several phone calls from ghananewsreporters.com.



