‘Stop Spreading Lies About Me Else…’ - Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh

Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr. Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh has warned those spreading lies and falsehood about him to stop, else he will be forced to drag them to court.Subsequently, he gave a two- week ultimatum to one Kofi Owusu and David Yeboah of Dormaa Wood Village to retract comments they made, suggesting that, he (minister) is corrupt.



Speaking at a press conference in Sunyani over the weekend, the minister stressed that, his demand was for an immediate unconditional, unequivocal retraction and apology for the comments made against him.He said, for the avoidance of doubt, “I wish to place on record that the said allegations are completely false and that also explains why investigations by appropriate state authorities have not linked him with the act”.



According to him, the president’s quest to minimize the depletion of forest reserves and protect water bodies has the support of everybody.He noted that, the measures put up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were having a heavy toll on the operations of Dormaa Wood Village, hence the decision by the two to spread falsehood about him.



The Chairman of the wood village, Mr. Kofi Owusu, Mr. David Yeboah and others recently in a press conference accused the Minster of extorting money from chainsaw operators.However, on the other hand the management of Dormaa Timber and Wood Processors Association also in a press conference debunked the allegations saying “such allegations are false”.



Meanwhile Mr. Asoma-Cheremeh said, such move will never deter him from fighting the menace.He therefore urged Ghanaians not to sit on the fence but join the fight in protecting the environment.