Scores of Ghanaians in New York demonstrated against President Akufo-Addo when he was delivering his maiden speech at the UN General meeting.



According to the demonstrators, cost of living has risen sharply under the NPP administration making life unbearable for Ghanaians.



The demonstrators also claim that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government is deliberately targeting former government appointees for prosecution.



An NPP activist, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta aka Tomtom, who was part of President Akufo-Addo’s delegation to the US said the BNI will soon invite Kojo Bonsu for questioning because Appiah Stadium, a staunch ex-President Mahama supporter in Kumasi confirmed to him (Tomtom) that the ex-Kumasi mayor was the brain behind the demonstration.



However, the former Mayor of Kumasi has issued a strongly worded rejoinder:



"My attention has been drawn to a publication circulating on social media referring to me as the planner of a demonstration against the President of the Republic of Ghana during his recent visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.



I hereby state categorically that I never participated in the planning or organization of the demonstration, neither do I have any knowledge of any person who planned or organized the demonstration.



I am a patriotic citizen of the Republic of Ghana and will not under any circumstances involve myself in any action that would dent the reputation of my country.



I take serious exception to the unfounded sinister allegations and have instructed my lawyers to take the necessary steps to deal with any persons who are part of this nauseating agenda.



I advise all to disregard the publication".



Signed



*Kojo Bonsu*







