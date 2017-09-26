Appiah Stadium Arrested (PHOTO)

Related Stories NDC serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium has been arrested by police in the Ashanti Region.



According to sources, the NDC serial caller was arrested for allegedly tagging President Akufo-Addo a ‘drug addict’.



He is currently at the Kumasi Central Police Station assisting with investigations. Source: UTVNEWS