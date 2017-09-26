Bagbin, Best Candidate For NDC But... - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Suame constituency and Majority leader in Ghana's Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin is the best candidate to be selected as the presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, having risen through the ranks in parliament, the MP for Nadowli Kaleo now Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament is the best candidate for the NDC come 2020.



Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who disclosed this on OKAY FM Ade Akye Abia programme however disclosed that the chances of him being the flagbearer lies within his own party.



"Having known the second deputy speaker of parliament, he has all the qualities to make him the flagbearer of his party, even though he has not personally told me in person that he wants to lead his party…that can only be possible if he will be given the chance to do so within his party, the National Democratic Congress. Let us not also forget that in politics the best does not always win….like I have said earlier on it is so with politics everywhere" he added.



Hon. Alban Bagbin, Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo constituency has given the strongest indication that he may contest for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership in the 2020 elections.



Speaking at an event to celebrate his 25th year in Ghanaian politics, Mr. Bagbin said his presidential ambitions were “as clear as daylight.”



Mr. Bagbin said he considers himself a top notch above all the other persons who have been touted as potential flagbearers, including former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, and former National Health Insurance Scheme CEO, Sylvester Mensah.



“I stand tall amongst those who have come out so far. There is none…who doesn’t admire my leadership because I have led all of them in politics,” he said.















