No Northerner Will Ever Be President Again In Ghana - Akpaloo

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo, has said it will be very difficult for any politician from the northern part of Ghana to become the country's president following John Mahama's defeat.



According to him, the former president, John Mahama failed to make an impact on the lives of Ghanaians and hence no electorate will trust a northerner to deliver.



Akpaloo was speaking with Abusua FM on the back of names that have popped up in the opposition National Democratic Congress for the flagbearship position ahead of the 2020 elections.



Former president Mahama, Alban Bagbin and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu are some of the names that have emerged.



But Akpaloo believes that those names have no chance as they are all from the northern part of the country.



He said, “Kwame, no northerner will become president again..at least not in the immediate future or the next twenty to thirty years.”



“This is a very bitter truth, but I have said it now. John Mahama got the chance to make a case for the Northerners yet he scattered it with corruption and incompetence.”



“I met Alban Bagbin in Ireland where he delivered a paper on politics and governance…Kwame, Bagbin’s presentation was a total indictment on Ghanaians and to some extent Africans and I immediately said to myself this man can never be a president with such a mentality,” he revealed.



“This goes to the NPP and any other political party in Ghana. They should be careful fielding a candidate from the north because Mahama has damaged their chances and this will take many years in the very far future before northern politicians can make an attempt for the presidency,” he added.



Kofi Akpaloo added, “John Mahama has caused a lot of damage to the integrity of northern politicians, they are very decent people and they have produced very fine politicians, unfortunately, Mahama’s performance has killed their chances for the presidency.”