NDC Will Stay In Opposition For Decades – Ekow Ewusi

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region, Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi, says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will stay out of power for decades, because the people of the Central Region have finally accepted the NPP for good.



According to him, the euphoria that greeted the official launch of the President’s ‘One District, One Factory’ programme in the Ekumfi District showed that eh people have accepted the policies of the government.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with this reporter, Mr. Ewusi stated that the President has vowed to deliver every single promise he made to the people in the region during the 2016 electioneering campaign, without fail.



He said: “We, in the region, are grateful to the president for beginning the ‘One District, One Factory’ here, and I think it is just the beginning of several good things to happen to us in the region.



He further hinted that the Nana Addo administration was determined to strengthen the Central Region Development Commission (CEDECOM), so that the commission could champion the development of the region.



This, he noted, would transform the region create employment avenues for the teeming youth and place the region, which is the hub of quality education’ in the country, on its rightful place in the national discourse.



“Our elders say whoever climbs a good tree deserves to be pushed, and this is exactly what we in the region are going to do. We will support the President to succeed in whatever good plans he has for us, even if we have to use our individual resources to help him transform our region. I think we have to,” Mr. Ewusi emphasized.



According to Mr. Ewusi, he believes in the president because Nana Addo does not engage in empty political rhetoric that is not attainable, adding that Ghanaian’s must exercise patience for the president to fully settle and deliver.



“We, in the Central Region, showed gratitude to the President by voting massively for the NPP, and there is no way Nana Addo will disappoint us. One cannot fix a completely mismanaged economy within a period of nine months, but we shall surely get there soon,” he stressed.



He noted that all that the people of the region needed were jobs, which could help the youth to earn a decent living, and gave the assurance that the president had made that a topmost priority, which would manifest shortly.



Mr. Ewusi stated that should the president be able to fulfill his promise of creating jobs for the people of eh region, and the country at large, there would be no way for the NDC to come near power any time soon.



Since the inception of the Fourth Republican Constitution in 1992, any political party that won the central region in any of the eleven elections held, also wont eh national elections. In view of the above, the region has become the kingmaker, in terms of which party wins the general elections in Ghana.