He believes the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, might even be "unhappy" about the incident.



Appiah Stadium was arrested by police in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday afternoon.



The Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Juliana Obeng, who confirmed the arrest,told the media that they had a call from the CID Headquarters (Accra) to arrest Appiah Stadium.



The NDC serial caller was arrested for hurling insults at the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo calling him a ‘drug addict’ and describing him as a monkey among many others.



Though, the vociferous NDC activist has since rendered an unqualified apology to the President, a private Legal Practitioner and Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem Central, Lawyer Kwame Anyimadu Antwi said Appiah Stadium's remarks amounts to Criminal Conduct which is punishable by Law.



"Insulting the President or anybody is a crime under the criminal code 1960", he stated. He subsequently asked the police to take the matter up and prosecute him.



It is however unclear upon what grounds the police affected the arrest of the known NDC serial caller.



But in a Facebook post following the arrest, Gabby Otchere-Darko stated;



"these things shouldn’t happen. I can see the president being extremely unhappy about any citizen being arrested".



Appiah Stadium is currently being transferred to the Police CID headquarters in Accra.



