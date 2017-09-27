Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has informed the Ghana Police Service that he is not interested in the matter that led to the arrest of Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium.



He is therefore not pressing charges against him (Appiah Stadium).



Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Minister for Information in a statement indicated taht the president has therefore asked the police administration to “be accordingly advised”.



The Ashanti Regional Police command on Tuesday arrested Appiah stadium upon instruction from the National Headquarters for claiming that the President of the country smokes wee (marijuana).



Appiah Stadium was subsequently handcuffed and transported to the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Accra to answer questions concerning his claims.



According to the statement from the Information minister, Appiah Stadium who has been granted bail "is merely reciting from an NDC propaganda book, which has since been discredited”.



Read full statement below