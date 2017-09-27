NDC Encouraging Stupidity – John Boadu

Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has taken a swipe at some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for accusing President Akufo-Addo of being a ‘wee’ smoker, adding that his party has far more important issues to deal with.



Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium, a former security man at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, put the whole nation in shock as he recorded a two-minute audio in which he rained insults on President Akufo-Addo and accused him of smoking the banned substance.



That notwithstanding, the known NDC serial caller went ahead to post the abusive audio on several social media platforms which had since gone viral.



General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia justified Appiah Stadium’s remarks as he stated that until the president publicly denies a publication by Wikileaks that he is on drugs, he (Asiedu Nketia) will also tag him as a ‘wee smoker’.



But Mr. Boadu asserts that it is a stupid and baseless allegation which needs not to be encouraged. According to him, the NPP is focused on delivering on its promises and will not be swayed by unwarranted attacks.



Appiah Stadium has since apologized for the comment, admitting that it was inappropriate and false, and that he had no evidence to prove it.



“I am apologizing to every Ghanaian, even you Tomtom, you are included. I acted childishly by insulting the president of the land and I promise that I will never repeat this weird behaviour again in future,” he said in a remorseful tone on Neat FM.



Police arrest Appiah Stadium for ‘defaming’ President



Appiah Stadium has been granted bail after he was arrested by police in the Ashanti Region. Speaking to GhanaWeb, one of the lawyers representing the NDC serial caller said he [Baba Jamal] and a team of lawyers had managed to secure a bail for Frank Appiah.



He added that the team and Mr. Appiah have been asked to report at the CID Headquarters Wednesday morning.



Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo says he is not interested in pursuing Appiah Stadium, over the allegation.



A statement signed by the Information Minister said the President was of the view that the incident had already been dealt with by the National Media Commission hence no need to pursue it.



“H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo wishes to state that he is not interested in pursuing the matter in issue since same was ruled upon by the National Media Commission (NMC) on February 6, 2015. This followed series of publications in pro-NDC newspapers making similar claims.



Lawyers for then Candidate Akufo-Addo took these newspapers namely The Al-Hajj, Enquirer, Informer, Ghanaian Lens and the Daily Post to the NMC to afford them the opportunity to substantiate their claims. They failed to do so, following which the NMC asked them to retract and apologize. The President is therefore, convinced that right-thinking Ghanaians recognize that Appiah Stadium is merely reciting from an NDC propaganda book, which has since been discredited” the statement read.