Presidency Is Not A Joke – NDC Organizer Hits At Bagbin

Related Stories The Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu says even though Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is a 'star' when it comes to being a Member of Parliament he does not see him becoming a President.



“Bagbin is not a novice in Ghanaian politics, he is well experienced. Bagbin can become a president but that is a dream. When I listen to the wind blowing from North, South, East and West, I see that it is not blowing the direction of Bagbin. I can’t see Bagbin becoming a President. However, if you mention his name in legislative governance, he is a star but for the Executive governance, he is not,” he predicted.



The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Nadowli/Kaleo constituency has made public his presidential ambition.



According to him, his intention to contest the flagbearership position of the NDC when the party opens nominations is "as clear as the daylight".



However, speaking in an interview on Kasapa FM, Nukpenu says "the presidency is not a joke. It is ordained by God and so if God does not give it to you, you will fight and fight for it but you will never get it. If God does not bless you with it, you can never win it. You can dream of becoming a president but if God does not give it to you that dream will never become a reality. The presidency is not about the degrees you attained in school or your money. If God says no, you can never become a president of the land”.





