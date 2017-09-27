My Presidential Ambition Is 'Clear As Daylight' – NDC MP

Related Stories Former Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli/Kaleo constituency, Alban Bagbin says some persons are intentionally trying to sabotage his presidential ambition with false allegation.



“I know today as I sit here, right from the day I was born that I am being investigated up to the time I held this position as Second Deputy Speaker [of Parliament] because some people have heard that I will contest 2020. So, they will try to get anything that is called dirt to throw at me so that I will not be marketable. God is watching all of us,” Mr Bagbin said at an event organized in his honour on his 60 birthday and twenty-five years in politics.



Hon. Bagbin has been linked to the shady $2.4 million purchase of the 30 ambulances.



Veteran legislator said his detractors are doing everything possible to link him to the $2.4 million contract for the procurement of 200 ambulances, 30 of which were found to be unfit for purpose.



The Nadowli/Kaleo MP insists he did no wrong in endorsing the purchase of the ambulances.



Commenting on his presidential ambition, Hon Bagbin said his intention to contest the flagbearership position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is no longer secret and that it is "as clear as the daylight".



However he said "together with the NDC, we will take the decision as to who will lead us in 2020.”







