Resolve Disunity In Agona West NPP — Youth Organiser

Related Stories A youth organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Agona West Constituency, Mr Daniel Kojo Kratiah, has called on the national leadership of the party to take keen interest in resolving the impasse between the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mrs Cynthia Morrison, and the constituency executive.



According to him, the disunity among the party leadership in the constituency did not augur well for the fortunes of the party and must, therefore, be settled only by the national executive to ensure party cohesion.



He claimed the leadership in the Central Region had been compromised and had taken sides, a situation which did not allow for an amicable settlement of the differences, hence his call for the national leadership to intervene as quickly as possible to put the issue to rest.



By so doing, he stated that a platform would be created for them to voice their grievances so that the issue could be addressed in the interest of the party.



Interview



Mr Kratiah, who is the youth organiser at the A.M.E. Zion Church polling station at Dwenho, a suburb of Agona Swedru, told the Daily Graphic that the situation had created a serious division in the party, particularly among the youth.



He said the youth of the party worked tirelessly and engaged in a vigorous grass-root campaign that ensured a massive victory and that the disunity among the party leadership that had transcended to the polling station level, if not resolved would negatively affect the image of the party.



‘‘The NPP in Agona West is always united when in opposition but after winning election, they are divided,’’ he lamented.



Mr Kratiah indicated that the situation had led to disjointed party activities in the constituency as the feuding parties undertook such activities on the blind side of others.



He alleged that some failed aspirants who contested the constituency executive election were solidly behind the MP and working against the current constituency executive so as to unseat them in the next election.



Mr Kratiah, popularly referred to as Asonaba Joe ‘Cedi’ who was the Operations Director for the Youth for Change in the 2016 election, appealed to the national leadership to come to the grass root to thoroughly investigate and resolve the differences in the constituency.



He added that the party worked hard to win both the parliamentary seat and the presidential election in the 2016 election and that the current situation should not be entertained as it would derail efforts towards building a formidable party in the constituency.



He pointed out that if the party wanted to retain the parliamentary seat in the 2020 election all efforts must be directed towards ensuring party cohesion and unity in the constituency.



An elder of the party who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said the council of elders had tried to resolve the issue but all attempts had been unsuccessful.