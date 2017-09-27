Arrest Akufo-Addo - Says Amaliba

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should have been arrested by the police for allegedly engaging in drug use which the laws of the country frown on, a private legal practitioner and member of the NDC has suggested.



According to Lawyer Abraham Amaliba, Appiah Stadium only acted as a whistleblower when he alleged the President is a drug addict and must be treated as such and not the suspect.



“Appiah Stadium alleges the President takes ‘wee’ or smokes ‘wee’ it is not a case of he pointing at somebody who is breaking the law?”, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba quizzed.



“Wee smoking, possession and trading is an offence. So who should rather be handcuffed? …If somebody says you engage in this, if there is handcuffs to be put on somebody who should wear it”, he further quizzed



According to the member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the proper thing police could have done is to invite Appiah Stadium to assist them investigate the President for being on drugs allegedly.



“If you are inviting the person to assist you in investigations you do not put the person in handcuffs”, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba stated on the GHOne State of Affairs.



Meanwhile, New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker and legal practitioner, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has condemned the mode of arresting the suspect saying "when it comes to the matter of law, you cannot give it political colourization”.



“Forget about whatever circumstances, I do not think going to arrest the man in handcuffs is the right thing to do”, the Effutu lawmaker opined condemning politics of insults.



“Sometimes we politicians we are funny. …if it is not about us we behave as if it is normal then we begin to talk about our reputation”, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin stated.