‘Don’t Accept Appointments You Can’t Hold’

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr Andy Appiah Kubi has cautioned political appointees to desist from occupying offices they know within their hearts they cannot perform.



According to him political appointees should do soul searching to convince themselves to be sure that they can perform the task assigned them to perfection before they take it.



“Learn to say thank you sir for offering me the opportunity but I cannot accept it due to my deficiency in the area, he advised.



Speaking on an Accra based Agoo TV’s Yensempa Show, the Asante Akyem North legislator called on politicians to say the truth rather than their usual lies.



“We must speak the truth as Ghanaians in order for the country to develop. If I am given a role that I cannot perform, I have to tell the truth”, he reiterated.



Mr Appiah Kubi also appealed to Ghanaians to pray against ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s possible comeback as “information in the grapevine has it that the ex-President lacing his boot to run in 2020 general elections”.



According to the Asante Akyem North lawmaker, the former President has a track record of stark incompetence in handling things including the economy and a comeback from him will run down all the developmental policies the Akuffo Addo led government has started implementing.



However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP was quick to explain that even though President Mahama may not have been directly involved in many of the numerous corruption scandals that occurred in his government, he must be held accountable because Ghanaians entrusted him with a job of appointing competent and trusted people who could perform but he failed.



His comments follow a revelation that the country spends a whopping $11.5 million per month on the Ameri power deal causing a debt of $218 million for the past 18 months since it was signed by the erstwhile administration.