CID Did No Wrong Begging A Plus To Drop Asenso-Jinapor Corruption Claims – Minister of State at the Presidency

Related Stories After the release of a secret recording which purportedly captures a conversation between Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) and an investigator appealing to the musician and staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to “manage” corruption claims leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, a Minister of State at the Presidency, Bryan Acheampong appears to be justifying the move.



In a Facebook post, Bryan Acheampong said it was “normal” for an investigator to employ different means to win the confidence of people under interrogation, affirming that the encounter between A Plus and the CID was a ploy by the latter in that regard hence, assertions that it was an effort to cover up the corruption claims are false.



“It's very normal to want to win the hearts and minds of subjects under investigation or interrogation by cooking for them, wining and dining them, watching soccer or the investigator saying things to win the confidence of suspects. It's the Nature of the Job!! It's normal to see a police man/woman taking a suspect to court chatting and having a good laugh on the way.



That's the Nature of the Job. We should not get all worked up about this voice of a CID woman and an informant. It's the Nature of the Job,” his post read.



In August this year, A Plus, made allegations of fraud and corruption against the Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor and labelled them as stupid and corrupt appointees of the President.



In a Facebook post, he wondered why the two personalities were appointed to serve in government stating that they are thieves, arrogant, corrupt and stupid, hence, do not merit the appointment.



In a rebuttal, Mr. Asenso-Boakye rejected the claims and accused A Plus of developing a “nauseating sense of entitlement” which does not speak well of him.



After the vociferous musician had been invited by the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service for interrogation, the outfit described as “baseless and unsubstantiated” allegations of thievery and corruption leveled against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.



On Wednesday, September 27, 2017, an audio which captures voices of A Plus and a woman alleged to be a top CID officer urging the musician to deny certain aspects of his claims with specific reference to a certain Korle Bu Teaching Hospital contract surfaced online.



“As for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and from what we have gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened. But you need to manage because the people are your people and you need to find the best way to make sure that Korle – Bu works the way we all want them to work. You need somebody who will be neutral to tell them exactly what you said for them to understand and I wish I could have an audience with the president. Because it looks like most of the things don’t get to him. I feel sad for him because I think he has good intentions but he is not going to achieve them.”



The development has aroused public debate over the commitment of security agencies and the government in combating corruption.