Appiah Stadium Causes NDC A Lot Of Anger And Pain – Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has revealed that party activist and serial caller, Frank Kweku Appiah aka Appiah Stadium, causes huge problems for the NDC with his utterances.



According to him, the avowed ex President Mahama loyalist’s continuous public commentary on what he’s what he’s received from ex President John Mahama for being his ardent supporter, leaves most of the NDC youth who have sacrificed their lives for the party all this while to feel they’ve been hard done by.



Issues about Appiah Stadium has dominated the news headlines this week after he was arrested on Tuesday by the Kumasi Police for averring that the President smokes marijuana locally known as “wee.”



He was given a police enquiry bail Tuesday evening, having been picked up from his Kumasi base to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Accra.



He has also apologised to the president over his outburst.



While commenting on the development, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who’s also known as General Mosquito among other things said a large number of NDC members are very angry with Appiah Stadium.



“The sort of things Appiah Stadium says publicly get several NDC members mad, so it’s not like he’s said something terrible and because he’s an NDC member I’m defending him. Everyone knows that he joined the NDC from NPP, and on a daily basis what he says it that he’s campaigning for ex President Mahama to once again become the NDC Flagbearer and ultimately the President because of the help he’s gotten from him. His repeatition of such statement causes a large number of NDC members a lot of pain, becuase they feel they’ve not benefited from their sweat and toil after fighting for the party over the years. Appiah Stadium always says, ex President Mahama has given him this, he’s given him that, so a lot of party members are pained whenever they hear him say this.”



Meanwhile, Appiah Stadium was met with a grand traditional music and dance[Kete] in Kumasi on Wednesday where he was seen dancing in style to the Kete after being freed by the Police on his “drug addict” comments made against President Akufo-Addo.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, according to a statement signed by the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid said the he was not interested in taking up the matter against Appiah Stadium.