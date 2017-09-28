Mahama Is My 2nd Jesus...Insult Him And I'll Return Fire! – Appiah Stadium

Related Stories Many were the people who spoke against the arrest of a serial caller of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium.



A few on the other hand felt the arrest was just to teach him a lesson; for him to be mindful of his utterances.



If the second was the case, then one can say he has not learnt his lesson because few days after his release in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson on Accra FM, Thursday, he says anyone who will insult former President Mahama, he (Appiah Stadium) will respond in equal measure.



“President Mahama is my second Jesus Christ, anybody who will insult John Mahama, trust me, I will reply, I shall insult that person back" he stated.



Appiah Stadium again used the opportunity afforded him in the interview to apologise to President Akufo Addo "for the comments I made about him, I am deeply sorry because it is unbefitting of me to insult the President.”



The NDC serial caller, earlier this week, was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command and later transferred to the CID Headquarters in Accra following allegations he made against President Akufo Addo; tat he (President) smokes marijuana (wee).



He was granted bail on Tuesday evening.